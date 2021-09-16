Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Reduced by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.7% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.