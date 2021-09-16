Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

AMP stock opened at $271.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.12. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $277.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

