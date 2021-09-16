AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.66

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $53.66, with a volume of 58 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

