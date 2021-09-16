AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 634,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $8,127,404. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $125.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.78. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

