Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $62,960.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $59,149.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,435 and sold 128,136 shares valued at $1,331,107. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.