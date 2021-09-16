Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.48

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 24602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,888 over the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

