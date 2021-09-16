AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota Acquires 5,000 Shares

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $17,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 59,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 41.52, a quick ratio of 40.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on AmpliTech Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

