Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 68,048 shares.The stock last traded at $11.55 and had previously closed at $11.33.

AMYT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

The stock has a market cap of $751.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

