Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 2.04 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,244,992 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.63.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

