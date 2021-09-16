Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.62. 1,089,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $28.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
