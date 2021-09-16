Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.62. 1,089,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.