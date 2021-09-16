Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post $117.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.64 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $511.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $493.85 million to $529.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $674.20 million, with estimates ranging from $669.29 million to $679.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

