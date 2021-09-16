Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after acquiring an additional 474,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in LivePerson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.58. 4,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,460. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.14.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.