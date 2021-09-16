Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report $79.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $80.68 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $102.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $297.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $370.88 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $475.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

