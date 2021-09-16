Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

In related news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $38,506.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,621. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Photronics by 57.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Photronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Photronics by 58.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.