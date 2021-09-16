Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

RDNT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sidoti lifted their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

RadNet stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.81. 819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,892. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 150,711 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.