Analysts Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

BSRR stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $359.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

