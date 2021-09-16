Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $150.41 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.96.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

