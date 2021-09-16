Analysts Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report sales of $180.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.90 million to $181.57 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $136.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $710.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.38 million to $712.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $884.60 million, with estimates ranging from $840.62 million to $928.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,380 shares of company stock worth $848,083. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 645,504 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,231 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

