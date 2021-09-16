Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.60. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $3.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $15.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CRMT opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $781.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average is $146.84. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $82.48 and a 12-month high of $177.45.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

