Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report sales of $53.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.59 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $76.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $221.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.58 million to $233.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.26 million to $279.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%.

AAOI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

