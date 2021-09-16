Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post -$1.65 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce ($1.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.89). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of $11.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.39) to ($5.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($4.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $4,226,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $1,222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $103.73 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.71.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

