Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce $650.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $648.80 million to $651.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $608.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BrightView by 77,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BrightView in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BrightView has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 121.09 and a beta of 1.44.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

