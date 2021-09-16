Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.39. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. Bruker has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

