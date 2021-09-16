Analysts Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.55 Million

Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce sales of $131.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.00 million and the lowest is $125.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $124.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $515.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $559.30 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $607.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 239,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,598,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after buying an additional 97,842 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.