Analysts Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post $92.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.70 million. Points International posted sales of $37.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $358.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $372.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 11.7% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Points International stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. Points International has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $258.61 million, a P/E ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.57.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

