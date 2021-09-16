Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post $2.23 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $2,290,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $321,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $99.61 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

