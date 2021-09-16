Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post $2.23 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $2,290,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $321,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $99.61 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

