Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 16th (ACN, ADBE, AVYA, AXP, BAS, BBVA, BIIB, BN, BNR, BRP)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 16th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $660.00 to $740.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.60 ($7.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $442.00 to $475.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €82.40 ($96.94) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $64.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $57.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $650.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €13.70 ($16.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $85.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $46.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €14.10 ($16.59) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €282.00 ($331.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $122.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €317.00 ($372.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $69.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €40.90 ($48.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $266.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €13.50 ($15.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $29.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €14.75 ($17.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €13.40 ($15.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €153.00 ($180.00) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €165.00 ($194.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $185.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

