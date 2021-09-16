Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PagerDuty (PD)

PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/9/2021 – PagerDuty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

9/3/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/3/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $59.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/5/2021 – PagerDuty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

7/23/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PagerDuty stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.16. 30,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,949. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,670 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $117,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,398 shares of company stock worth $9,946,280. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

