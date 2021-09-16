Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 16th (AA, CELH, CSCO, ETTX, GLNCY, GXO, HUMA, LILM, LMAT, MGNI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 16th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA). They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM). They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN). They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG). They issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.