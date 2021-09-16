Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 16th (AAPL, CSCO, LIVX, LXP, MFG, MIXT, MNR, MRTN, MTRN, NBSE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 16th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was given a $74.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 425 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 360 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

