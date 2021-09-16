Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 16th (ABCM, ADRZY, AESE, AGFS, ASMIY, BB, BBL, BURBY, CP, DANOY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 16th:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get Abcam plc alerts:

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$97.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE). Johnson Rice issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$28.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$26.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$4.75 target price on the stock.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.