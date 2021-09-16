Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 16th (AERI, AGF.B, AJG, ALV, ARX, AYA, BA, BBD.B, BCRX, BIR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 16th:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects organic revenues in Risk Management and Brokerage segment to be better than 2020 level. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level induces higher interest expenses and low times interest earned concerns. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $87.00 target price on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a C$13.25 target price on the stock.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Vertical Research. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA). They issued a sector perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $177.00 target price on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $161.00 price target on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “QIAGEN exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. The company registered revenue growth across all geographies and both its operating segments in the second quarter. The company’s high level of sales of non-COVID product groups drove the top line. Sales of the diagnostic solutions improved 71% at CER, led by the QuantiFERON latent TB test. The global rollout of the QIAcuity digital PCR instruments gained momentum and witnessed impressive sales growth sequentially. Over the past three months, QIAGEN has outperformed its industry. However, a moderately-high leverage ratio and weak solvency does not bode well. A weak margin scenario is an added concern. Stiff competition from firms offering pre-analytical solutions and high exposure to foreign currency movement persist.”

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf to a buy rating. Oddo Bhf currently has $3.70 price target on the stock.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital. Lake Street Capital currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$54.00 target price on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was upgraded by analysts at Warburg Research to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

