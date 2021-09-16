Analyzing Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PlayAGS and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -18.33% -76.20% -5.36% Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PlayAGS and Galileo Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 2 7 0 2.78 Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

PlayAGS currently has a consensus price target of $11.89, suggesting a potential upside of 64.89%. Galileo Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given PlayAGS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Galileo Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PlayAGS and Galileo Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $167.01 million 1.58 -$85.38 million ($2.31) -3.12 Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Galileo Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlayAGS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PlayAGS beats Galileo Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.