Analyzing Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) & ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Summer Energy and ENEVA S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and ENEVA S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.13 -$10.73 million N/A N/A ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

ENEVA S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ENEVA S A/S beats Summer Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

