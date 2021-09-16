Analyzing Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Zynex alerts:

This table compares Zynex and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18% Medtronic 12.29% 13.85% 7.49%

This table compares Zynex and Medtronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 5.29 $9.07 million $0.26 46.88 Medtronic $30.12 billion 5.87 $3.61 billion N/A N/A

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex.

Volatility & Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zynex and Medtronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Medtronic 0 5 16 1 2.82

Zynex currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.27%. Medtronic has a consensus target price of $144.24, indicating a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Medtronic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Medtronic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medtronic beats Zynex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment consists of products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiac rhythm disorders and cardiovascular disease. The Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment focuses on respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, renal system, lungs, pelvic region, kidneys, and obesity diseases. The Restorative Therapies Group segment comprises of neurostimulation therapies and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as areas of the spine and brain, along with pelvic health and conditions of the ear, nose, and throat. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps, coninuous glucose monitoring systems, and insulin pump consumables. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.