Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,452,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,334,000 after buying an additional 122,487 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. 1,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,240. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

