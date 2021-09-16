Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.41. 11,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,811. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

