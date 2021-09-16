Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 771.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.45.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 210,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

