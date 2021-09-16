Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $504.48. 41,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,442. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The company has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

