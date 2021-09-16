Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,524 Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 149.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $475,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.38. 4,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,767. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $66.44.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.