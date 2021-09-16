Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after acquiring an additional 458,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.91. 51,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,895. The company has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.83. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

