Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,177 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.25. 76,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

