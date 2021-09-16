Andrew Slutsky Sells 25,000 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $244,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $754,200.00.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in GoodRx by 176.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth $38,657,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.