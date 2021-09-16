Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADRZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADRZY remained flat at $$11.66 on Thursday. 19 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Research analysts expect that Andritz will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.