Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADRZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
OTCMKTS:ADRZY remained flat at $$11.66 on Thursday. 19 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.67.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
