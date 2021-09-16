Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Shares Down 1.9%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.65).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANEB. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 22NW LP purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,803,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

