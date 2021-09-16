Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 14,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,689,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

