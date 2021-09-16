Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys £151.95 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Mark Cutifani acquired 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,039 ($39.70) per share, with a total value of £151.95 ($198.52).

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Cutifani acquired 4 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,332 ($43.53) per share, with a total value of £133.28 ($174.13).

Shares of AAL stock traded down GBX 135 ($1.76) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,818.50 ($36.82). The stock had a trading volume of 4,943,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,912. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market cap of £38.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,095.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,230.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $2.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,050 ($39.85) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,538.89 ($46.24).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

