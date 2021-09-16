Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys £151.95 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Mark Cutifani acquired 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,039 ($39.70) per share, with a total value of £151.95 ($198.52).
Mark Cutifani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Mark Cutifani acquired 4 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,332 ($43.53) per share, with a total value of £133.28 ($174.13).
Shares of AAL stock traded down GBX 135 ($1.76) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,818.50 ($36.82). The stock had a trading volume of 4,943,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,912. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market cap of £38.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,095.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,230.88.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,050 ($39.85) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,538.89 ($46.24).
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
