Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.09.

Several research firms recently commented on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price target on shares of Anglo American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Anglo American stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

