Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price objective on shares of Anglo American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 405,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

