Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABI. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.41 ($76.95).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

